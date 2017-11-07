Social scene: Mayor of Harrogate's Bollywood Extravaganza raised thousands

The Bollywood theme chosen for the Mayor’s first fundraiser of her Civic year proved popular most guests attending the event in Indian dress.

The Sitar and Tabla players set the scene for the champagne and Bellini reception before guests were seated for a sumptuous curry feast.

The Mayors first fundraiser of her Civic year. Pictures by Adrian Murray

Bespoke professional Bollywood dancers Desi Nach entertained the lively audience to the delight of all present.

Award winning DJ Evellance was the perfect match for the evening’s programme.

The Mayor herself was delighted with the success of the evening and hopes to have raised in the region of £7000.

She said: “I would like to thank the entertainment sponsor Grant Thornton UK and a match funder from Barclays Bank for their help and support.

“Thank you to the guests and Nick Rhaman and his wife Jessica and everyone who made this event so successful”.

