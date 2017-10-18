Social Scene: Harrogate Soroptimists Lunch

Harrogate & District Soroptimists held their 84th Annual Lunch at the Spa Hotel, Ripon.

Over 70 people attended, including the Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Anne Jones and the Deputy Mayor of Ripon, Councillor Charlie Powell, together with their Consorts.

Soroptimist guests from across the Yorkshire region and beyond included: Soroptimist Yorkshire Regional President, Jennie Levick; Thelma de Leeuw, Past International President and member of SI Bingley and Julie Thompson, President of SI Dewsbury

Soroptimist members, from a number of Soroptimist clubs, including: Bingley, Blackburn, Dewsbury, Garforth, Hallamshire, Middlesbrough, Richmond & Dales, Sevenoaks, and Wakefield were among our guests

Heather Shipman, Toastmaster of the event and Honorary Secretary of SI Harrogate & District, ensured that the proceedings went to plan.

President Nicola said 'It has been a lovely way to spend a sunny October day, with all our Soroptimist friends, guests and members, in such stunning surroundings. Thank you to everyone who has come along today to share in the celebrations of the 84th year of our Club and to all those who helped in making this event such a success. A special thank you to Philip, the Restaurant Manager and the staff of the Spa Hotel, for looking after us so well.'