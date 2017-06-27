SLIDESHOW: Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge embark on fifth term

Coun Chris Hawkesworth and his wife Veronica, embarking on their fifth term as Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge, were joined by guests at their Civic Service held at the Methodist Church.

The service, conducted by the Reverend Mike Poole with the assistance of the Vicar of St Cuthbert’s, the Reverend Darryl Hall, included renditions of ‘The Rhythm of Life’ and ‘A Clare Benediction’ sung by the Nidd Chorale.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Pateley Bridge Coun. Chris Hawkesworth and Veronica Hawkesworth with guests

Guests met for coffee in the Church Hall before the Service and afterwards attended the Civic Reception at Harefield Hall where they enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Guests included the Mayors of Harrogate, Boroughbridge, Ripon and Knaresborough, the Vice Chairman of North Yorkshire County Council and people from many local organisations including the Nidderdale Society and the Museum Society.

The Mayor thanked them all for attending and for their wide-ranging contributions to the local community, which go towards making Pateley Bridge such a special place.