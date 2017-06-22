SLIDESHOW: Hundreds light up the night for Saint Michael’s

Hundreds of people flocked to St Aidan’s School in Harrogate last Saturday to take part in a neon night-time phenomenon, supporting Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Excited participants turned up for the hospice charity’s first ever Let’s Glow event, dressed in white or bright neon colours and armed with glowsticks, ready to enjoy the event, which had an 1980s theme reflecting the hospice’s 30th anniversary this year.

The crowd enjoyed an energetic warm-up from disco fitness instructors Louise Annat and Claire Eccles and 80s music from Stray FM, before taking to the streets as the sun went down.

After running through a tunnel of twinkling lights, glow runners were doused in neon powder paint, and collected even more glow sticks, before returning to a UV light zone as night fell, showing off their neon outfits and face paint.

En route, many people paused to take the opportunity to write messages to loved ones; special pens turned Saint Michael’s white retail van, provided by Arrow Self Drive, into a unique tribute wall for the evening.

Funds are still coming in from the event with many of those attending being sponsored for their efforts as they ran or walked the course around the local community.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins said: “We are delighted that so many people chose to take part in our first ever Let’s Glow 5k. It’s fantastic to see hundreds of people having so much fun while supporting their local hospice care charity.

“We are very grateful to our tremendous team of volunteers who helped on the night, to the team at M&S Oatlands for their support for the event, and of course, all those who took part in Let’s Glow and raised sponsorship.

“Every pound helps Saint Michael’s deliver vital services to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement,” he added.

Participants are urged to send back their personal sponsorship as soon as possible so that Saint Michael’s can let everyone know how much their efforts have raised.

For more information and event pictures, visit Saint Michael’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saintmichaels