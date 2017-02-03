Slideshow: Glitz and Glamour Ball for Saint Michael’s Hospice

A local woman chose to celebrate her birthday by organising a charity Glitz and Glamour Black Tie Ball which went on to raise £8,200 for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Wendy Lill said she was overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of all the 180 guests who attended the event at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate.

Karen Dickens, Dave Underwood, Sarah Lister, Toby York, Anita York,Oliver Williams and Sophie York (1701285AM12)

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated and helped to make the event such a great success,” she said.

The event was sponsored by Howdens of Knaresborough and Nuffield Gym, Harrogate.

A raffle was held with all the prizes donated by businesses. Richard Waring auctioned several exciting lots, including a year’s membership at the Nuffield Gym, golf for four at the Belfry and two tickets for the upcoming Liverpool v Tottenham Premier League football match.