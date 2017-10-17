Skipton woman is found in Cumbria after going missing for four days

A missing Skipton woman was found in Cumbria four days after she had last been seen.

North Yorkshire Police had issued an urgent appeal for information on the wherabouts of Abigail Fox, 31.

The case was initially classed as medium risk when concerned family called police on Monday, but was raised to high risk when 72 hours had passed since the last confirmed sighting of Ms Fox in Skipton on Saturday.

In an update isused today, the force said Ms Fox had been found safe and well in Penrith last night (Wednesday).

A spokesman said: “Thank you to the media and public for sharing the appeal to find Abigail. It is greatly appreciated.”