Silver for hard working student Jacques

A Harrogate Grammar School student has recently won silver in English Schools National Championships.

Jacques Maurice competed for North Yorkshire at the English Schools National Championships and won the Silver medal in the final of the 1500m Inter Boys competition.

Having finished top two in the National final, Jacques has been selected to represent England in the Home Nations’ Schools’ International Track and Field Match in Dublin next weekend.

Teams from England, Scotland, Wales, North and Southern Ireland will be competing so it will be a great experience for Jacques.

The Grammar School student trains incredibly hard, six times a week, whilst also keeping focus on his GCSE studies, and everyone at the school is proud of his achievement.