Show set for new ground in 104th year

Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show is celebrating its 104th anniversary this year with a move to a new venue at Newby Hall, near Ripon on Sunday July 23.

Previously held at Dishforth Airfield, the change of venue will enable show organisers to continue to expand the ever-popular traditional country show, as well as helping to underline the show’s traditional agricultural credentials.

Catherine Park Peyton, chair of the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show, said: “Whilst we are very grateful to the Ministry of Defence for providing the venue for the show in previous years, Newby Hall is the perfect setting for our traditional country show.

“We are thrilled with the new location which will enable us to further develop the show to include exciting new rural attractions.

“We are looking forward to seeing new face’s join our regular visitors to enjoy this fantastic family day out which includes entry to the Newby Hall gardens and adventure playground.”

Preparations are already well underway for the show which will provide visitors with the opportunity to explore Yorkshire’s farming heritage and practices, as well as enjoy a good old-fashioned family day out.

To mark the relocation to Newby Hall, an inaugural tug of war will be staged to test the mettle of locals. Sponsored by Ellis Bates Group, entry is open to all at £2 per person, with all proceeds going to MacMillan Cancer Care and a £100 prize up for grabs for the winning team.

Enthusiastic crowds are expected to attend and enjoy a host of time-honoured attractions and events.

Donkey, cattle and sheep showing classes will be on offer alongside the heavy horse classes and display, show jumping and carriage driving for which the show is renowned.

Pet dog show and a vintage vehicle parade are just two of the other attractions. Locals will have the chance to show off their talents in an assortment of competitions from baking, horticulture and handicrafts to children’s races and farm produce.

The grand ring will host a wide range of attractions, with the children’s races and terrier racing a huge hit every year.

Local produce will be available to buy at the famers market and local crafts will be showcased in the craft marquee throughout the day. Visitors can also enjoy afternoon tea while being serenaded by a traditional brass band.

A free bus service will run between Boroughbridge and Newby Hall and will call at Minskip, Aldborough, Boroughbridge and Langthorpe.

Tickets on the gate are £11 for an adult, children £8 (5 - 16) and a family ticket (2 adults and 2 children) £36. Tickets are half price for season ticket holders. The price includes access to Newby Hall garden and the adventure garden and discounted tickets are available online. For more information on the Aldborough and Boroughbridge Agricultural Show, schedules and class entry forms please visit: http://www.boroughbridgeshow.co.uk/.