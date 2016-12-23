Sherlock Holmes creator's club in Harrogate unveils new restoration

The latest stage in the restoration of one of Harrogate’s most historic buildings has been unveiled.

Harrogate Mayor Coun Nick Brown was on hand to mark the occasion at The Club which has stood at 36 Victoria Avenue since 1886.

Inside the new lounge in Harrogate's The Club.

Orginally opened in 1857 at Gascoigne’s Hotel by a group of professional men, among The Ckub’s regular guests over the years was Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of the legendary fictional detective Sherlock Holmes.

The presence of the Harrogate mayor was a reflection of The Club’s recent efforts to recover the sort of public role it fulfilled in the days when its members included the likes of Samson Fox and Sir Titus Salt.

The mayor was shown the new member’s lounge and bar on the first floor by Andrew McMillan, president of The Harrogate Club.

The mayor said: “As the Mayor of Harrogate this past year it has been my pleasure to be a member of this club.

“I look forward after my term of office to becoming a member of the club in my own right as many previous mayors have also done.”

The Club now houses historic portraits of former mayors such as Richard Ellis (1884-87) and Jack Simpson (1947-49).

Despite its high standards, which means it still retains its own sommelier for selecting wine for its members, change is happening at The Club.

Wi-Fi has been installed, computers are common and there’s live acoustic nights on Fridays with talented young musicians presented by local music company Ont’ Sofa.