Sherburn is set for crafty treat

After months of planning the organisers of Sherburn’s first Craft and Food Festival say they are confident the three day August Bank Holiday event will bring in the crowds.

It promises to be spectacular, with live entertainment, demonstrations by celebrity chefs, a children’s cookery school, children’s competitions and displays by birds of prey and of vintage and classic cars and motorcycles.

More than 50 food stalls, 70 craft stalls and 20 vintage stalls will offer a huge range of products to see and buy.

Family attractions will include circus workshops, a magician, Punch and Judy show, farm animals to pet, a miniature railway, rescue dogs, medieval re-enactments and tribute bands.

The event is so large it will be held in several venues, including Eversley Park, the village centre, the Old Girls’ School, Methodist Church and All Saints’ Church.

Welcome to Yorkshire, Sherburn Parish Council, Elmet Lions and Selby District Council, plus many locally based companies, are backing the festival, with much of the money raised going directly to the Sherburn community.

Tickets, £5 per day in advance or £8 on the day, www.craftandfoodfestival.co.uk

The children’s cookery school, costing £2 per child, is open to children aged from four to 14 and will be held at the Eversley Park Centre.

Pre-bookable morning classes will have room for 15 children, during which they will learn how to make healthy pizzas, then take them home to eat.

During each afternoon, from 2-4.30pm, an open cookery school will have room for up to 100 children, who will be able to decorate cakes and biscuits. No advance booking is required and payment will be taken on entry.

Details of the cookery school and of the baking, arts, craft and photography competitions being held as part of the festival can be found in a leaflet now available at Sherburn Community Library or from festival venues and village shops.