Sewing seeds for new talent

Up and coming landscapers could have the chance to kick-start their show garden career with a major new attraction at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (September 16-18).

Green Lane is a row of back gardens packed with ideas and options for making the most of a small space. It will be offered to people who are just setting out in horticulture, enabling many to showcase their talents to thousands of people for the very first time.

All aboard for the new Green Lane show garden attraction at Harrogate Autumn Flower Show (16-18 September 2016) as Phil Tremayne, National Business Manager for APL, and Young Landscaper of the Year, Ewan Sewell, from York, prepare for a new street of gardens at the UK's premier autumn gardening event.

Each of the gardens is set against the backdrop of a contemporary street scene, and will be launched this autumn with practical themes ranging from alfresco dining and container planting to communal grow your own and child-friendly plots.

The new feature is being created in partnership with the Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) and the Landscape Skills Academy, who deliver the practical element of the APL industry-based apprenticeship scheme for new horticulturalists, in conjunction with Myerscough College.

Show Director Nick Smith said: “In the often rarefied world of show gardens it can be both difficult and expensive to find an opportunity and get started.

“Harrogate Flower Shows have long been a launch pad for aspiring horticultural careers and we are delighted to be able to offer up and coming landscapers the chance to showcase their skills and share their ideas with our visitors.”

Phil Tremayne, National Business Manager for APL, added: “We hope that trainee landscapers, including those taking part in APL’s new industry-based apprenticeship scheme, will take this fantastic opportunity to work alongside more experienced mentors to get their first taste of what it is like to create a garden to show standard, from scratch and in just a few days.”

Staged at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate Flower Show is Britain’s premier autumn gardening event. It is the only show to offer autumn gardens, which this year will include two street scenes in addition to larger scale gardens along The Avenue.

Other attractions include the show’s world famous giant vegetable competition, which continues to grow as challengers from all over the UK compete for the title of heaviest and longest.

A new Dark Side feature will also take visitors on a journey through the twilight zone of the horticultural world, including poisonous plants, tips on creating the perfect evening garden and a chance to meet some rather creepy carnivores.

Any designers and landscapers interested in building a Green Lane garden or show garden at future Harrogate Flower Shows should send details of their garden idea and contact information to application@flowershow.org.uk

Tickets: Fri & Sat: £17.50 on the gate, £15 when bought by Tuesday September 6. Sun: £16.00 on the gate, £13.50 in advance. Under 16s free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. Visit www.flowershow.org.uk or call 01423 546157.