Several hospitalised after two crashes on A1(M) near Harrogate within minutes

Several people were taken to hospital on Saturday (October 18) after two collisions, on the A1(M) near Harrogate, happened less than 10 minutes apart.

The first crash involved a black Seat Leon and a green Iveco articulated wagon and was reported at 12.43pm near the Junction 49 turn off for Dishforth.

Acting Inspector, Paul Cording of Harrogate Police reported on Twitter that three people had been taken to hospital following the crash and commended the 'professionalism of the emergency services'.

He tweeted: "Three to hospital following RTC on #A1(M) earlier. Always amazed by the professionalism of our emergency services taking care of patients."

Only seven minutes later a second crash involving four vehicles occurred further down the carriageway towards Junction 48, at 12.50pm .

The second incident involved a grey Nissan Qashqui, a silver Vauxhall Astra, a silver Vauxhall Insignia and a white Volkswagen Crafter van.

Acting Inspector Paul Cording (NYP) posted pictures of the incident which saw three people sent to hospital. (Credit: @OscarRomeo)

North Yorkshire Police said that a number of "minor injuries" were sustained in the second incident and that "one driver was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough with suspected concussion".

Initially traffic was diverted along the A168 before the road was closed to allow ambulance crews to attend. The closure was lifted at 1.35pm however one lane remained closed while recovery teams attended.