Search is on for Junior Miss Harrogate winner

Britain’s Junior Miss have launched their search in Harrogate for a girl aged 13-16 to represent their region in the national Britain’s Junior Miss competition.

This is the inaugural year for Britain’s Junior Miss and with regions such as Cumbria and Preston already having representatives in place.

Harrogate hopefuls still have a chance to compete for the national title by becoming Junior Miss Harrogate.

Organised by the team behind Miss England North West, the Harrogate winner will automatically be entered into the final of Britain’s Junior Miss, taking place in Bolton in April 2017.

Junior Miss Harrogate will be expected to be an ambassador for her local area, organising charity events like bake sales and participating in local initiatives.

The organisers of Britain’s Junior Miss offer guidance and support in how regional representatives can become involved in their community.

Current Junior Miss representatives are helping out with charities of personal interest to them.

They include homeless and cancer research charities, plus Variety the children’s charity supported by Miss England.

Junior Miss Cumbria Abbie Wilson said: “Junior Miss is such an amazing experience, I’ve made so many friends.”

Junior Miss Preston Elli Westwood said: “This November I had the chance to help switch on Preston’s Christmas lights.

“I got to meet a Paralympic Gold Medallist, Heather Small, Dani Miller, the Mayor and many more people.”

The post of Miss Junior Harrogate will be selected from online applications.

Entrants must be between 13 and 16 years of age at the time of the selection.

Any hopefuls for Junior Miss Harrogate can find out more and also apply at juniormiss.co.uk.