Samaritans: Awareness day at Harrogate railway station asks us to listen

A nationwide campaign to raise awareness of the importance of listening has come to Harrogate, with Samaritans volunteers taking the message to railway commuters.

Filling 90 train stations across the country today from 7am to 7pm volunteers from the charity are handing out pocket-sized leaflets, listing five simple steps that people can use to stop and listen to those in need.

A volunteer from the Harrogate branch said: "The objective is to give people the confidence they need to approach people in distress.

"So many of us spend our day looking at our phones as opposed to talking to people, I think to some extent that we are losing listening skills because of this. We hope that through days like this we can bring it back.

"People want us to understand and not offer opinions, as we do not know their situation, and we need to be able to offer them complete empathy.

"They will likely then open up because they have someone listening, many people find they have the answer that they need through having someone there."

How people can offer support can take many forms, the Samaritans' list includes showing patience, using open questions that gives individuals the opportunity to delve deeper, and making sure you have understood them correctly by repeating it back to them.

Alongside this the charity says that people should not be put off by a negative response or silence. The courage to continue and give people the time they need to be comfortable with approaching others for help being among the most important.

The awareness day follows on from work carried out between the Samaritans and Northern Rail, with 15,000 of their staff receiving training to develop active listening skills.

The volunteer said: "We have been so well received by the staff at the station, many of them have been to the training and now what it's like. Commuters are rushing to get to work but everyone has been so polite and taken a leaflet.

"This is nationwide effort but people here in Harrogate should know that they can call or come to the door and come in for a chat."

Call 116 123, a free telephone line for support from Samaritans. The service is confidential and for anyone who needs to talk.