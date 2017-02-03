Saddle up call for Big Bike Ride

People are being encouraged to saddle up and cycle for Brain Tumour Research and Support across Yorkshire.

The charity’s annual Big Bike Ride will set off from Wetherby Rugby Club on Saturday May 20 and will follow two distance options - 35 or 64 miles.

BTRS Events and Fundraising Manager Sorrell Coulson said: “We know that the ride attracts people of all cycling capabilities, from the enthusiast to the elite, and we want to make sure that we continue to cater for each and every one of our riders.

“Completing a 35 or 64 mile cycling challenge is a huge accomplishment, which is why we are now offering the choice of a Gold Entry package for £30. This package also includes a finisher’s medal and food ticket.”

The money raised from the event will help to provide support to patients and families across Yorkshire affected by a brain tumour as well as helping in funding vital brain tumour research to help get closer to finding a cure.

Founded in February 2003, originally named Andrea’s Gift, BTRS is Yorkshire’s leading brain tumour charity offering a holistic service across the region to all brain tumour patients, adults and children, as well as their families and carers, through support and research.

Since its inception the charity has raised over £2,600,000.

Sorrell added: “This year’s event is going to be fantastic.

“The ride offers stunning Yorkshire views and a challenging route as well as the chance to celebrate at the finish line over a well deserved drink.

“It’s also a great feeling knowing that the money raised at this event is helping to support those affected by a brain tumour whilst also funding research to find a cure.“

The BTRS fundraisers are also looking for volunteer marshalls. For more information contact the BTRS Fundraising Team on - 0113 340 0111.

Entry to the event costs £20 and includes - route map and rider number, refreshment stations, first aid, minor cycle repairs, free parking, showers, bag storage.

To register a place today, visit www.btrs.org.uk/bbr or phone 0113 340 0111.