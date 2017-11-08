Rural schools join city academy

Tadcaster East Community and Tockwith Primary Schools have voted to join the growing York-based Ebor Academy Trust.

In York, Ebor schools include Robert Wilkinson Primary Academy, Haxby Road Primary Academy and Park Grove. Hob Moor Oaks and Hob Moor Community Primary will be the next to join, in the new year, with Lakeside and Osbaldwick to follow.

Ebor’s Chief Executive, Richard Ludlow, said: “We welcome Tockwith and look forward to working alongside them. We are a collaborative trust, sharing best practice to ensure the best outcomes for the children in our care and providing developmental opportunities for staff.

“We consist of small village schools, large urban schools, schools in challenging circumstances and those which have capacity to support others.

“We celebrate the uniqueness of each individual setting and share skills and resources, where appropriate, across our group. The Ebor Academy Trust is a family of schools who have a sense of responsibility for each other, building caring, strong professional relationships.”

There are other schools operated by Ebor in Selby, in the East Riding and The Humber and on the Yorkshire Coast.

In a statement, joint chairs of governors at Tadcaster East, Vicki Marsden and Nicola Sawyer said: “We will continue to enjoy the control we currently exercise and there will be no changes to the leadership of the school or our teachers.”

Tockwith Headteacher Justin Reeve said: “We are delighted to be part of this growing organisation.

“Ebor has strength and expertise that will benefit both the children and our staff.”