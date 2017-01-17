Rudding Park champions of fundraising challenge

An inspiring fundraising challenge taken up by 13 dynamic businesses in the Harrogate area has raised more than £42,000 for a Hornbeam Park-based hospice care charity.

The incredible sum was raised as part of Saint Michael’s You’re Inspired event – which,

Runners-up Financial Force.

each October, sees corporate and community teams turn a £100 business loan into as much money as possible for the charity.

Racking up more than £12,000 in funds in the space of just one month, Rudding Park were crowned champions for the second consecutive year.

Harrogate-based Rudding Park held a wide range of events throughout the challenge, including a ‘Rocktober Raffle’, a sponsored swim and a bake-off contest.

Nicola Cook, Marketing Manager at Rudding Park said: “Rudding Park is a member of the Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons so we were keen to get involved and help raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

Winners Rudding Park with the Your Inspired judging panel.

“We also love a challenge so it was great to get the whole team involved and we are thrilled to have won for the second year running.

“We must also thank everyone who kindly donated prizes and to our very generous guests for their support.

We are already looking forward to next year’s challenge and thoroughly recommend other organisations to get involved.”

Rudding Park, and runners up, Financial Force, were joined by Barclays Harrogate, Baroque Hair and Beauty, Dacre, Son and Hartley, EnviroVent, Financial Force, Harcourt Day Nursery, Harrogate College, Harrogate Volkswagen, Saffrey Champness, St Aidan’s CE High School and Starbeck Conservative Club.

Teams attended a special celebratory awards evening at the Crown Hotel where they were grilled by a panel of expert judges, who awarded prizes including most entertaining endeavour, best skydive fundraiser, and individuals who had gone above and beyond.