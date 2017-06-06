RSCPA rescue dog trapped for 19 hours underground in Ripon

A dog which disappeared down a drain pipe in Ripon had to be rescued by the RSPCA after it spent 19 hours underground refusing to resurface.

Ziggy, a 10-year-old Patterdale terrier had been out for a walk with his owner Lauren Flintoff at the family farm in Ripon, on Monday evening last week (May 29).

Ziggy is rescued. Picture: Lauren Flintoff

But after the mischievous mutt disappeared underground and refused to come back up, a worried Mrs Flintoft, contacted the RSPCA and fire and rescue service.

She said: “This is the third time he’s been down a hole chasing something or following a scent.

“I was worried he might have been stuck and that’s why he didn’t appear. My husband Tim spent the whole night trying to entice him out and, when he didn’t emerge, I called in help.”

The next morning (Tuesday May 30) RSPCA animal collection officer (ACO), Faebian Vann, came to Ziggy's rescue.

Tim reaches into the hole to try and save Ziggy. Picture: Lauren Flintoff

The group managed to trace the underground pipes and used a digger to get to the stricken pooch which had become trapped in some clay.

But eventually the clay-clad canine manged to clamber out unscathed.

Mr Vann said: “Thankfully Ziggy wasn’t injured, but he had got himself a little trapped in some clay. However, he eventually emerged and was, luckily, completely unscathed.

“He’s now back home with his owners where he belongs - and no doubt he’ll be getting up to no good again very soon!”

Ziggy, safe and warm, cuddles up with his owner, Lauren. Picture: Lauren Flintoff

In April, another rescue mission had to be launched after another Patterdale terrier, called Jet, scampered down into the drain pipes in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

It took RSPCA officers, firefighters, Yorkshire Water and local construction workers six hours to dig Jet out.

Mr Vann said: “Dogs - particularly terriers like Ziggy - have a very strong natural chase instinct and can often disappear down holes following their noses or a rabbit.

“That’s why it’s so important to have a good recall so you can be certain your dog will return to you before roaming too far.

"However, if they do get themselves trapped somewhere we’d always urge owners to get in touch with us by calling our 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.”