Rotary International project sees Harrogate primary school pupils help plant incredible 9,000 crocus corms

Pupils from six Harrogate primary schools joined forces to plant an incredible 9,000 crocus corms on Tuesday!

The schools were invited to plant the crocuses on Walker’s Passage by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, as part of the organisation’s aim to involve over 100 children in an environmental project, and to publicise the efforts of Rotary International to eradicate polio throughout the world.

Charity Open Country dug over 600 holes ahead of the planting, and additional corms were donated by Harrogate Borough Council’s parks department.

The pupils were supported by Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate Coun Anne Jones, Terry Knowles from the Rotary Club of Harrogate and Sue Wood, Horticultural Officer at Harrogate Borough Council.