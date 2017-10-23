Rooting for Harrogate: Will we be named Champion of Champions?

RHS Britain in Bloom will announce this year’s Champion of Champions winner on Friday - and Harrogate is in contention.

Harrogate is one of seven destinations to be chosen to enter this elite category in these national awards, alongside Aberdeen, Elswick, Hillsborough, Oldham, Portishead and St Peter Port (Guernsey).

Pictured with RHS judges are Beth Winder and Harrogate in Bloom President Pam Grant.

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony on Friday evening in Llandudno.

Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom, says being nominated is a high honour but winning would be the pinnacle.

She added: “As the only town in Yorkshire to have been selected we were really pleased to learn that our judging would take place on Yorkshire Day which is such a special date for our county. “Being in Champion of Champions was a challenge but one we were prepared to accept for the prestige it brought to our town."

18 community groups have been working alongside the council under the umbrella of Team Harrogate as part of the bid.

They are all committed to making Harrogate the best it can be. Pam Grant added: “I am pleased to say that we have also had tremendous support from the business sector.

"Should Harrogate be lucky enough to win there is much the town can do to celebrate and derive benefit from the success."