Rooting for Harrogate: Champion of champions judges visit town

Two Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom judges were in Harrogate yesterday (August 1) to pass their verdict on this year’sefforts by Harrogate in Bloom, Harrogate Borough Council and all Team Harrogate’s associated community groups as the town bids to become Champion of Champions.

Harrogate is one of seven destinations to be chosen to enter this elite category in these national awards.

Rossett School student Beth Winder (13) shows judges Roger Burnett and Jim Goodwin around the school's sensory garden. Also in the picture is Harrogate in Bloom's president Pam Grant (1708011AM1)

Champion of Champions pits the best against the best.

Pam Grant, President of Harrogate in Bloom, says being nominated is a high honour but winning would be the pinnacle.

She added: “As the only town in Yorkshire to have been selected we were really pleased to learn that our judging would take place on Yorkshire Day which is such a special date for our county.

“Being in Champion of Champions was a challenge but one we were prepared to accept for the prestige it brought to our town.

“Harrogate has pulled out all the stops this year to be pitch ready for judging.”

There are 18 community groups working alongside the council under the umbrella of Team Harrogate.

They are all committed to making Harrogate the best it can be. Pam Grant added: “I am pleased to say that we have also had tremendous support from the business sector.

Should Harrogate be lucky enough to win there is much the town can do to celebrate and derive benefit from the success.

The judges Roger Burnett BEM and Jim Goodwin were taken on a four hour tour across the town visiting a number of Team Harrogate groups to see and learn about their work.

To celebrate Yorkshire Day the judges were entertained at Harrogate Spring Water where a group of Harrogate singers performed a slightly reworked Hymn for Harrogate Water: “And today is Yorkshire Day; Ee, by gum, we all will say, Keep your wallets close and tight,

“All your roses should be white.”

All involved did indeed proudly wear white roses as they Rooted for Harrogate.

The 2017 RHS Britain Bloom awards ceremony will be held in Llandudno on 27 October.