Ripon racecourse saddles up for ‘Royal Ascot of the North’

Ripon Races are hoping interest will be sky-high in their two-day Ladies’ Day meeting after launching a competition to mark the annual event.

While race-goers prepare to enjoy Royal Ascot in Berkshire, the ‘Royal Ascot of the North’ will see two days of action on June 21 and 22 - and to launch the event, the racecourse is offering four VIP tickets and the chance to fly to the course on a helicopter.

One of the main highlights of the afternoon is the traditional ‘Best Dressed’ and ‘Best Hat’ competitions, with prizes courtesy of and judged by sponsors Snooty Frox and Milliner Jenny Roberts both of Harrogate.

Thursday’s Ladies Day’ theme is also replicated on the track as Ripon stage their ‘Ladies’ Derby’ – an amateur race for Lady Riders only. The race is one of the longest standing in racing history, with Ripon hosting one of the first ever recorded races for Lady Amateur riders back in 1723.

Ripon also host an evening of racing the previous day on Wednesday (21st), the meeting features six races including the ‘Raye Wilkinson Apprentice Handicap Stakes’. The race is the only race in British Racing which is only open to Apprentice Jockeys who have never ridden a winner.

James Hutchinson, Managing Director and Clerk of the Course said: “Ladies’ Day is a real highlight of our racing calendar and we are thrilled to be able to offer racegoers the chance to do it in real style! This year’s competition is simply out of this world and as always we look forward to an afternoon of quality action, glitz and glamour.”

Entries for the competition close on June 18 with Harrogate based radio station Stray FM taking entries online.