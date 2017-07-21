Ripon panto needs you: Can you join the team to help put on another fantastic show?

For almost 40 years Ripon has boasted a pantomime that showcases local talent and involves the whole community in raising thousands of pounds for important local causes.

Back with what is sure to be another hit production of Dick Whittington, the Ripon Charity Pantomime Group urgently needs creative minds to join the team in the costumes department.

Playing a part that is right at the heart of the panto, the role of wardrobe master or mistress involves a mixture of finding costumes to suit the characters who might need some alterations, and sometimes creating new costumes.

The producer of the shows, Chris Scott, is looking for someone to take overall responsibility for costumes, or anyone who is interested in joining a team that is willing to make and mend, find costumes or lend them.

He said: "Last year we had fantastic costumes created by Amelia Sierevogel. But she is away at university this year, and we’ve not found anyone to replace her.

"But it can be a daunting task to take this on for a full show, which is why perhaps it is easier to find an army of volunteers.

"Without costumes we have no show, so we’re in desperate need of any help we can get.

"People really enjoy taking part and helping to put on a show, it's something good for the whole community to join in with. It's great when you see something together and being created from the standing start."

Can you help with costumes? To join the panto group behind one of the biggest events in the calendar for Ripon, email: producer@riponpanto.co.uk, contact the group through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/riponpantomime or visit the website: www.riponpanto.co.uk