A Ripon councillor is calling for a city coach park to be used for car parking spaces to help solve an “intolerable” shortage.

Coun Richard Willis said that finding a more central alternative coach park to the one opposite the bus station could free up invaluable spaces for motorists, providing a minimum of 48 spaces - up to 60, if it was used.

Currently exploring alternative options for sites that could be put forward to Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Willis said more spaces would not be the only benefit of using a coach drop-off point in the city centre.

He said: “Ripon is short of car parking, and there is no need for the coach park to be sat there empty, and I think most of the time it is empty.

“Coaches can easily drop off and pick up their passengers outside The Unicorn for example.

“It would be an ideal place for coaches to drop people off in the centre, and an ideal lead into Kirkgate and the cathedral, which is a major draw for visitors to the city.

“The vast majority of visitors to the city go to the cathedral.

“Rather than getting dumped in the coach park and having to find their way into the city centre, visitors can be dropped off in a more accessible place.

“Houses are being built all of the time in Ripon and the population is increasing rapidly, and it will only keep on increasing. There is an increasing pressure on car parking with developments like the plans for homes on West Lane.

“Something needs to be done.”

At a Ripon City Council meeting earlier this year, councillors also called on Harrogate Borough Council to increase the number of car parking

spaces.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Adrian Morgan said: “There is intolerable parking; parking on pavements restricting access, and parking in and across bays.

“Part of the problem is the lack of long term parking for people working in the city.”

Coun Andrew Williams said: “There isn’t adequate parking in Ripon, and we have been raising that with Harrogate Borough Council for more years than I care to

remember.

“There is a lack of long stay car parking in Ripon and there is a large number of people coming into the city, as well as coming out of the city.

“Ripon is an ancient city, and it was never built with the intention to cope with the number of visitors we have today.