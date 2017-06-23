Ripon and Harrogate volunteers join Mind branches from across the country to run for mental health awareness

A relentless determination to raise awareness of mental health has inspired Mind volunteers from Ripon and Harrogate to run the Bamburgh 10k with representatives of the charity from across the country, all matching each other in their tireless dedication.

Together the team has raised an impressive £1,188.

Mike and Fiona Hernandez (Harrogate Mind), finishing the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon on May 28.

Ripon Runner Fiona Hernandez has volunteered with Harrogate and Ripon Mind for two years, and on top of the 10k, she completed the Liverpool Rock n Roll Marathon with her husband Mike at the end of May.

Fiona said: "There is still a stigma around mental health, which is twofold. There can be a lack of understanding, but also for the individual, they may feel embarrassed about it or find it difficult to find the courage to speak out.

"But the more that can be done to encourage people to speak out and be more open about their mental health the better.

"We all wanted to raise awareness, and running or doing any exercise is a great thing for your mental health too.

"There is still a long way to go with raising awareness of mental health and making sure that the support is there, and sadly it comes down to funding.

"But it's little steps, and people are increasingly recognising it.

"For anyone who is thinking about doing a running challenge like this, I would just say to feel the fear and go for it.

"It was quite emotional doing the 10k, it felt like we had all known each other for ages.

"Having the confidence to join a running group is a great step to take, I couldn't have done this without Ripon Runners."

Fiona and fellow Ripon Runners Andy Purll and Caroline Bentham took part in Mind's R.E.D January challenge, raising over £800 by running every day of the month, clocking up a staggering 366 miles.

Read about their challenge here: harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/ripon-runners-complete-mammoth-fundraising-challenge-to-raise-awareness-of-mental-health-1-8366173

Congratulations to all of the Mind volunteers from across the country who completed the Bamburgh 10k: Mike and Fiona Hernandez and Jayne Greaves from Harrogate Mind, Rebecca Barber (Solent Mind), Imani Summer (Tyne & Wear Mind), and Claire Coulthard (Sunderland Mind).

There is still time to boost their fundraising total. Visit the JustGiving page: mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/fionamichaelhernandez1