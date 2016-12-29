Review of the Year: May - Tour de Yorkshire fever

Thousands of us lined the streets in fever pitch excitement to watch cycling’s elite race through the district for the Tour de Yorkshire.

After seeing how the region embraced the event, with carnival scenes and spectacular support, Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said Yorkshire is fast becoming “the heartland of cycling”.

Welcome to Yorkshire revealed that the race gave a £60m boost to the region’s economy.

The Harrogate Cannabis Social Club was formed in May to fight for the drug to be legalised.

The club’s leader emphasised that its use is already prevalent in the district, and that there is a need for it to be regulated for safe use by residents.

A Harrogate Police spokesperson said the force would continue to uphold the law as it stands.

The district’s first TV and film comic con launched at Rossett Sports Centre, and with a feast of attractions including cosplay costume competitions, memorabilia stands and film props, the convention was well-attended and supported.