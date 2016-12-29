Review of the Year: March - Recognition for D-Day veterans and support for local businesses

We launched our successful Love our Indies campaign, urging readers to buy local and support independent businesses.

The launch came just weeks after the town lost a number of cherished independents, including The Nines, Valtiara, and Heaven Independent Cafe.

Window Wanderland: Scott Darcey with his display

The campaign has attracted the support of readers and local businesses alike, and has been featured again in the run-up to Christmas.

A number of our war veterans were finally recognised for their heroism in the D-Day invasion and presented with France’s highest military honour, the Legion d’Honneur, at the Yorkshire Air Museum.

Ministers urged Harrogate to house asylum seekers, and outline plans were submitted for Beckwith Knowle business park, with developers emphasising the importance of creating 500 new jobs for the area.

Oatlands Community Group celebrated the success of their Window Wanderland event, the first of its kind in the north of England.

Hugh Lorimer from Knaresborough, Robert Hall from Harrogate and Dennis Anderson from Hovingham. Picture: Richard Doughty Photography.

Over 80 houses and shops were involved with decorating and lighting up their front windows to light up the community.