Review of the Year: June - From the EU referendum to the Knaresborough Bed Race

The Harrogate district narrowly voted to remain in the European Union - just one of three places in the Yorkshire region to do so, joining York and Leeds.

Remain gained 51% of the vote, and 49% voted to leave. Turnout for the referendum was 78.9 %, higher than the national average which stood at 72.2 %.

The Knaresborough Bed Race.

The world-famous Knaresborough Bed Race returned for its 51st year with a vibrant ‘Cities of the World’ theme.

Hundreds of spectators flocked to the town to cheer on the 90 teams taking part, giving a boost to independent shops and restaurants in the process.

The water level of the River Nidd was at its lowest for many years for the final part of the Bed Race, the 30-yard swim.

Opinion was divided among the teams as to whether this was an advantage. Seven teams finished in under 15 minutes, and Planet Steel won their second consecutive fastest team trophy.

The Great Yorkshire Showground’s £11.5m exhibition hall was officially opened by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines, in the largest project of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society’s 179-year history.

A 30-metre red ribbon spanned the length of the main entrance for the big reveal.

Harrogate’s LGBT youth group sent their thoughts and support to the victims of the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

The group’s leader Tommo Snape said the attack highlighted the hatred the LGBTQ community endures at some level ‘every single day’.