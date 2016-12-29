Review of the Year: April - Junior doctors strikes and weeks of roadworks

Junior doctors across our district took part in the first all-out strike in NHS history, protesting against the imposition of a new contract.

Standing in solidarity with thousands of their colleagues across the country, 67 junior doctors walked out of routine and emergency care at Harrogate Hospital.

They lined Wetherby Road armed with placards and banners from 8am - 5pm, in an ongoing dispute between the British Medical Association and the government.

Over the course of the walkout, 262 outpatient appointments and 29 elective operations were postponed.

Motorists faced 26 weeks of roadworks on Leeds Road, as work started on building a new roundabout on the A61 at Pannal, and St Wilfrid’s Church unveiled more details of the exciting £2.5m plans to transform its facilities, at a public consultation for the Grade One listed building.