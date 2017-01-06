Review of the Year 2016: September and October - From the Nidderdale Show to Yorkshire in Bloom

As our review of the year continues, here's our look back over September and October 2016...

Everyman cinema opened in Harrogate - the first new picture house that the town has seen for 50 years.

Everyman cinema opening.

Proud students celebrated their GCSE results, with a higher than average proportion of students attaining A* to C grades in North Yorkshire.

The district’s gardening prowess was once again highlighted in the Yorkshire in Bloom awards, and thousands flocked to the Nidderdale Show.

Organisers hailed the show “a roaring success”, and said the traditional parade was the best they had seen in years.

The main ring attractions included the Squibb Freestyle motorcycle show, serving up radical aerobatic stunts and thrilling the crowds.

But what is your favourite memory from September of October 2016? We'd love to hear from you. Email finola.fitzpatrick@jpress.co.uk