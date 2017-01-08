Review of the Year 2016: December - High Street glory for Pateley Bridge, and the end of an era for Open Arms Malawi

Pateley Bridge was crowned best village in the prestigious Great British High Street competition, in a glorious triumph for the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, independent businesses, and everybody who voted in the awards.

We extremely enjoyed getting behind Pateley Bridge with our coverage, and we are thrilled with the result.

Judges referred to not only the great community support and marketing by Pateley Bridge High Street but also to how it had bounced back from empty units and the loss of its bank. Pateley was also awarded the bronze medal in the best social media category. The public vote online had showed Pateley consistently in the lead with support worldwide.

Ripon Cathedral applied for a £8m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The move came as part of the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson’s vision for the landmark to play a more significant role in supporting the city’s economy.

Plans include opening up the undercroft, making the cathedral a centre for pilgrimage, and opening a new building next to the cathedral with a cafe, offices and toilet facilities.

The cathedral will find out in April whether it has been successful in applying for the grant.

Hundreds of Pannal residents signed a petition urging Harrogate Borough Council to scrap plans for a traveller and gypsy site in the area.

And Open Arms Malawi said a fond farewell to director Neville Bevis. We looked back on Neville’s work and how his vision and dedication has helped hundreds of orphans in Africa.