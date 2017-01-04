Review of the Year 2016: August - Petition to save Peter the peacock and Harrogate International Festivals celebrate 50th anniversary year

The government rejected a petition to save one of Bilton’s most-loved residents – Peter the peacock – after a campaign in Killinghall sparked fears that he could be shipped off to Scotland.

Residents of Cautley Drive in Killinghall raised funds to have peacocks roaming the village relocated north after a spate of attacks by birds on their cars.

Plans to build a £16m mental health in-patient unit were approved by Harrogate Borough Council, dubbed the biggest investment in mental health that Harrogate has ever seen.

Harrogate International Festivals delivered a summer of sell-out performances and celebratory events in their 50th anniversary year. The summer saw the biggest Harrogate Music Festival in its history, staging over 30 music events.