Revealed: What's moving into old Henry Peacock site

For more than 150 years before its demolition it was the Henry Peacock pub.

Now this Harrogate landmark on Starbeck High Street has reemerged as a mixed retail and residential development.

Costa Coffee - Moving in to Starbeck in Harrogate?

But what is Broughton Court, as it is called, going to be exactly?

Signs on one of the vacant properties suggest it may not be shops.

For Costa is currently advertising for staff at the Starbeck site, in particular, a store manager for "a new Costa Coffee store opening in July."

The historic property, which first opened its doors in 1848 on the same day as the Starbeck railway station opened, sat empty and derelict for months.

Named originally after one of Harrogate's most notorious workhouse masters, various bids were made to save the pub over the last decade or more.

Recent years saw a pair of Harrogate business partners approach Historic England to have the building Grade II listed.

But all such efforts to save the grand old pub proved to be in vain.

A planning application to demolish it was submitted in 2012.

At one point the site was scheduled to be redeveloped as a veterinary surgery, pet shop and six apartments.

The latest news is that Starbeck is about to get a Costa.