Revealed: Rick Astley & more in Harrogate Theatre's new season

The new season has been unveiled at Harrogate Theatre and it's got almost everything anyone could want - Rick Astley, Frankenstein and The Sooty Show, not forgetting Jimmy Carr, KT Tunstall, The Invisible Man and T’Pau.

Made up of events taking place at both Harrogate Theatre and the Royal Hall, the theatre's spring/summer 2017 season will include a massive 90 shows.

Comedy is always strong and the new programme maintains the high standards.

Coming up in the next few months are: David O’Doherty (February 22), Henning Wehn February 23, sold out), Danny Baker (March 10), Brian Conley (March 24), Richard Herring (April 20), and Chris Ramsey (May 3) all in Harrogate Theatre's main house.

In the Harrogate Theatre Studio there’s also Stuart Goldsmith (March 4) plus the monthly Hyena Lounge Comedy Club nights and quarterly Hyena Lounge Kids Comedy Clubs (April 22, July 1).

In the Royal Hall will be Jimmy Carr (March 5), Al Murray (March 19), Jon Richardson (May 11), and Omid Djalili (May 19).

In terms of dramatic productions, a new version of Frankenstein (February 2-4) kicks off the season in the main house.

Then there's Ginger Is The New Black with James Wilson-Taylor (February 11) in the Studio, You Win Again (February 3) at the Royal Hall, and a sold out Rick Astley show at Harrogate International Centre (March 25).

Best Of BE Festival (9 May) is a grand tour of boundary-smashing European performance with three 30-minute shows plus the option of supper.

The family-friendly programme is rich this season, with The Sooty Show (February 20), Northern Ballet’s Goldilocks and the Three Bears (May 6), The Tiger Who Came To Tea (May 30 & 31), and Dick & Dom Live (June 1) all in the main house.

As for music, there’s The Ronnie Scott’s Soho Songbook (March 8), T’Pau (March 25), Clare Teal and Her Mini Big Band (May 4), Barry Steele as Roy Orbison (June 30), The Simon & Garfunkel Story (July 18) and a whole lot more.

The list so far has barely scratched the surface but it's also worth mentioning both BANFF World Film Festival (February 23) as part of an international tour and Golem (June 21-24) which was a work-in-development at Harrogate Theatre in 2014 and which returns home after a hugely successful West End run.