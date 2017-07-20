Revealed: Line-up for Transgressive takeover at Leeds Festival 2017

The organisers of Leeds Festival have unveiled the line-up for this year's very cool Transgressive Records late-night takeover.

This famous British independent label will be bringing their most exciting line-up yet to the festival at Bramham Park on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27 to ensure the party continues long after the headliners have finished.

The Transgressive Records stage will run from 9.30pm until late, bringing a wealth of boundary-pushing, brilliant acts to put the cap on what's already been announced, in a series of unmissable exclusive appearances.

Confirmed appearances include South London's twice MOBO-winning and recent Brixton Academy headlining rap act Section Boyz, young MC Benny Mails, and XL Recordings' hugely-acclaimed New Gen collective of rappers and dancehall geniuses.

The Transgressive takeover will also see special guest DJ sets from Foals' Edwin Congreave, Circa Waves, The Big Moon, Marika Hackman, Jen Long and BBC Radio 1's Huw Stephens.

Toby L, co-founder of Transgressive, said: "Even after ten years of highlights, last year's Transgressive Takeover at Reading and Leeds was easily our best yet, with revelatory and packed sets from Loyle Carner, Fat White Family, Metronomy and, somewhat surreally, Super Hans of Peep Show fame.

"It's an honour to be invited back again in 2017, and we couldn't be more thrilled about who's joining us.

"I'm especially pleased about the incredible HMLTD: a band so good I'm still reeling that we didn't sign them to Transgressive."

With headline sets lined up from the likes of Eminem, Muse and Kasabian, Reading and Leeds is primed to be the defining festival weekend of the summer including an unmissable selection of musical delights across genres and styles over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds Festivals 2017 which run from August 25-27 are on sale now.