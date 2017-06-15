Revealed: Harrogate's most 'futuristic' new houses?

Harrogate may be a town steeped in tradition but work has just been completed on what may be its most futuristic-ever properties.

The work of Harrogate property developer Robin Vauvelle, the four innovative new houses are located near the town centre at Robert Street.

A bit of a roof garden feel for the revamped area of Robert Street in Harrogate.

Srikingly modern, the new, three-bedroom houses are stone built around a steel frame with zinc roofs, glass fronted balconies and high-spec interior.

So radical is the ‘Fawcett’s Mews’ development, the scheme’s bold developer has actively courted the support of its neighbours in the area’s surrounding Victorian stone-built houses and neighbouring Gothic red-brick St Robert’s Church.

He said: “The site was becoming an eyesore and a lot of people felt it was a huge shame that the land wasn’t being used for something useful so when it came up for sale I decided to take the plunge.

“We were aware that because we were doing something that was quite different to a ‘standard’ modern three-bed property that we needed to make sure the people who live in the neighbouring streets were supportive, which they wholeheartedly were.”

Totally transforming what had been the 5,300 sq ft disused Fawcett’s joiner’s yard, the development has been a two-year labour of love for the developer who lives in a neighbouring street and is a passionate supporter of modern design.

Robin Vauvelle added; “Braver, bolder modern design is something we need to see more of in our northern towns and cities in my opinion. I think we’ve proved that it’s not something to be scared of and can work really well when the design values are right.”

Mr Vauvelle brought award-winning architect Ric Blenkharn to the project, a director at Malton-based firm Bramhall Blenkharn, which is famed for its visionary approach to building design, and a track record of creating modern buildings from older properties and brownfield sites.

