Revealed: biggest-ever G&S festival to be held in Harrogate

A leading Harrogate arts festival is to hold its longest-ever feast of events to mark its silver anniversary.

Organisers of The International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival have announced plans for a three-week festival in 2018.

Running from August 4-27, it will be the biggest of its kind so far under the guiding hand of festival chairman Ian Smith.

The annual event, which began its life 24 years ago, will run for four weekends for the first time.

Normally, the festival lasts justover a fortnight.

Plans are also in hand for next year’s celebration of all things Gilbert and Sullivan.

Among the companies scheduled to appear from August 4-30 this year are the National Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Company, Charles Court Opera and the Egos Theatre which will travel from Barcelona with a gothic version of Ruddigore in Catalan.

Originally launched in Buxton 24 years ago, the festival moved to Harrogate from Buxton Opera House just over three years ago after a fraught time with the Derbyshire town which spawned it.

Attracting thousands of fans to Harrogate from across Britain and abroad, the festival is based at the Royal Hall with two bespoke venues - the Utopia Pavilion and Savoy Theatre.

Each year the festival brings together a vast mix of top performing G&S groups from round the world.

As well as classic performances, the event boasts lunchtime entertainment, cabaret and its own fringe.

The International G&S Festival also hosts events throughout the district, utilising venues in Ripon and Knaresborough.