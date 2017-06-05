Return to the 80s in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

It’s time to dig out those dance moves and don your best fancy dress for a 1980s charity disco in Harrogate.

The event, on Saturday June 10 at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Duchy Road, is the brainchild of local artist Anita Bowerman and is in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

YAA supporters also helping include Martine Phipps, Gill Whiting, Sarah Parkin and Liz Higgins.

Anita has taken the charity to heart after they commissioned her to do some work for them. She said: “Everyone in the Harrogate District knows someone who has needed their services at one time or another – they do such an amazing job but it costs so much money to keep them in the air. I thought they’d be the ideal charity to benefit from this event.”

Helen Callear, Regional Fundraising Manager for the YAA said: “We are really looking forward to crimping our hair and digging out our leg warmers for Anita’s 80’s disco! It’s going to be a great event, and a super fun way of raising money for the charity.”

As it’s for charity, Anita has been drumming up support from local businesses and individuals. Local DJ Chris Spittal of Yorkshire DJ Beats is giving his services for free and John Smith’s Brewery, Tadcaster has given a special prize of 24 bottles of Tadcaster Bridge Ale. This was recently commissioned to mark the re-opening of the Tadcaster Bridge. It was a one-off and will never be produced again!

The event starts at 7pm and there will be a prize for the best 1980s fancy dress.

To reserve a ticket or buy a raffle ticket, please call Anita on 07760157046.