Reopening of Ripon McDonald's after £300,000 makeover bringing new jobs

The newly refurbished Ripon McDonald's will open on October 31 following a £300,000 makeover.

Creating 25 new jobs for the area, the new facilities include table service and self-order kiosks. .

The store's owner Matthew Midwood, is looking forward to welcoming customers back after a two week closure to introduce the changes.

Mr Midwood said: "These changes are designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible - whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing parents with a quick and easy way of ordering their food."

When the branch re-opens, customers will be able to use the McDonald's mobile ordering service with click and collect. Electronic tablets will also be on some of the tables for children to play games.

Changes to kitchen design will aim to improve speed of service for the drive-thru and dining-in customers.

Planning permission was granted by Harrogate Borough Council to create a new customer service area extension to the front of the restaurant.