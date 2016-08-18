Reading Festival sold out! Leeds Festival next?

The final day tickets for Reading Festival have sold out meaning the Reading half of the 2016 Reading/Leeds Festival is completely and sold.

There are still some tickets left for Leeds Festival itself which will kick start in style next Thursday, August 25th as legendary independent Leeds-based label Dance To The Radio return to host the BBC Introducing Stage and start the weekend’s festivities with a phenomenal programme.

The psychedelic grunge swamp sounds of The Wytches and fiery Brighton duo Blood Red Shoes top a bill that will also see performances by FREAK, Blackwaters and Forever Cult.

Once again, a number of surprise sets will take place on the stage at Reading, with previous years seeing the likes of You Me At Six, Wolf Alice and alt-J deliver truly unique festival highlights.

Reading and Leeds 2016 boasts the biggest names, sounds and festival moments, with 5 headliners over 3 days - Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foals, Biffy Clyro, Disclosure and Fall Out Boy.

They head up an unmissable Bank Holiday weekend which also includes performances by Jack Ü, The 1975, Two Door Cinema Club, Boy Better Know, Chvrches, The Vaccines, A$AP Rocky, Nas, Good Charlotte, Asking Alexandria, Fetty Wap and over 200 more.