Reader picture: Swallows swap Kirk Deighton for somewhere warmer

Reader Guy Roberts captured this image of a swallow in Kirk Deighton, preparing to depart the area for warmer climes over the winter.

Guy said: “I have seen many readers images put in the paper relating to the natural world in and around our area and though these may be of interest.

“Here, we have the youngsters checking out their wings and voices in Kirk Deighton.”

