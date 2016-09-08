Rare dog breeds head for Wetherby

Some of the UK’s rarest dog breeds will descend on Wetherby Racecourse this month as they bid to qualify for Crufts.

Endangered pedigree varieties such as otterhounds, curly coated retrievers, Lancashire heelers and field spaniels will gather for the annual Driffield Championship Dog Show from September 29 - October 2.

The Kennel Club-licensed event will feature over 6,000 hounds and 200 working and toy breeds, with the Best in Show winner awarded a spot at the world-famous Crufts showpiece next March.

Owners bring their pedigree pets from all over Britain and Ireland for the show, where entrants are judged on their temperament, health and happiness. The rare breeds include types of dog which the Kennel Club considers to be at risk of disappearing.

Organisers are keen to encourage visitors thinking of buying a new dog to talk to breeders and meet the animals to help them make their decision.

Show secretary Martin Freeman said:

“Ours is one of the biggest dog shows in the UK. Being held at the historic Wetherby Racecourse, the show is very popular with visitors and brings thousands of dog lovers to the area each year. We are expecting this year’s show to be bigger and better than ever.

“The show is a huge celebration of man’s best friend and visitors will get to meet lots of wonderful dogs throughout the weekend, find out more about dog showing and the various activities they can get involved in with their own dog, and browse the products on the trade stands.”

Admission is free and car parking costs £5. Only dogs entered in the show are permitted on the showground.