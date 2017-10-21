Rain sees equine contest cancelled at Countryside Live

The Northern Show Cross Finals at the Yorkshire Vet at Countryside Live this weekend has been cancelled ahead of the autumn show’s second day.

Horse riders were due to take part in the competition tomorrow but the annual show fixture, which had got underway in the main ring today, has had to be called off because of sodden ground conditions.

Northern Show Cross Finals junior winners - whose classes preceded the cancellation, (L-R) Sarah Proudly, Lilly Aspel and Rachel Proudly.

Health and safety concerns were raised towards the end of Countryside Live’s first day as rain set in during the last hours of opening day at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Show organisers at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society issued a statement, in which they said: “The Northern Show Cross Championships have unfortunately been cancelled tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

“We fully support the organiser’s decision which was taken for safety reasons.

The competition will be rearranged to REC ARENAS Richmond Ec on a date to be advised very soon.

“For further information please contact Janice Mewse on 07906468450.”

Janice Mewse, who organisers the Northern Show Cross Finals, said: “Unfortunately due to safety reasons tomorrow’s senior event has been cancelled.

“We are all very sorry for this inconvenience but your safety is paramount and the overnight forecast is not good.”

All other features of the 15th Countryside Live are due to take place tomorrow as scheduled.