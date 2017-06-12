Rail passenger does chin-ups on Leeds commuter train

Commuters got a surprise on a Leeds-bound train this morning when a fellow passenger began to do chin-ups in the vestibule area.

The man was snapped aboard the 9.20am Harrogate to Leeds service indulging in a morning workout.

He performed around 15 chin-ups, using the overhead rack for leverage, before warming down with a series of stretches in the cycle storage area.

He was spotted by graphic illustrator Graeme Bandeira, who said:

"He spent around 20 minutes doing the exercises. He wasn't wearing work clothes - he had tracksuit bottoms on. I was amused to see it and it made the journey a bit more interesting. Save it for the gym!"