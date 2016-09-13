Race meeting teams up with producers

Ripon Races have taken the saying love thy neighbour to another level and have teamed with Masham based brewers Theakston’s and Bedale based Heck Food for a BBQ n Beer festival to end their 2016 season.

The meeting, starting at 2pm on Saturday September 24, sees the third annual event put on by Theakstons at the Racecourse, the pop-up Beer Festival with a full range of seasonal and new ales from Theakstons in addition to the permanent Theakston Terrace Bar that was installed as part of the 2013 winter renovations.

Heck and Theakstons will both be on course as part of the BBQ n Beer festival, along with Leeds acoustic duo Strobe who will perform in the chill out area.

The trio have teamed up to offer racegoers the ultimate BBQ package with entry - a Heck BBQ meal and a pint of Yorkshire’s finest Theakston Ale.

James Hutchinson, Managing Director of Ripon Races said: “We are thrilled to continue our great working relationship with Theakston’s and showcase the best of Yorkshire BBQ with Heck joining the team.

“It’s amazing to think we have come to the end of what has been a fantastic season here at Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse.”

The raceday also marks a special end to the season as the Racecourse pays tribute to their Groundstaff team with an official thank you and the first race of its kind. The final race of the season has been named ‘The Thank You To Our Groundstaff Maiden Stakes’ as a tribute to the team behind Yorkshire’s Garden Racecourse’s award winning surroundings.

The team of six full time and three part time staff were acknowledged at last year’s Racecourse Association Showcase Awards by being given a Special Merit award for working through a very tough 12 months. Illness and a devastating double-flooding in the winter meant they were pushed to beyond their limit to be ready for racing.

They also received Gold at the Yorkshire in Bloom awards after making the final two teams at the IOG John Deere Professional Horse Racing Grounds Team of the Year, losing to York in the final.