Primal Scream and top Harrogate chef in new Roundhay Park event

A Harrogate chef is one of the culinary stars of a new family, music, and food festival in Leeds presented by Harvey Goldsmith CBE in partnership with John Lewis.

Taking place at Roundhay Park on Saturday, September 17, OnRoundhay Festival boasts a a stellar music line-up, headlined by James, Primal Scream and Wolf.

But, equally, it boasts a stellar foodie line-up with celebrity chefs Olia Hercules, who’ll be joined by The Boho Chef, Harrogate’s Murray Wilson (Horto at Rudding Park), Matthew Hunter (The Star Inn), Jono Elvin (Salvos), and local rising star Greg Lewis (Pintura).

Lovers of good food will also be treated to tasty morsels from 20 street food traders from Leeds Indie Food.

Leeds local and Masterchef semi-finalist Elizabeth Cottam will also host the John Lewis Interactive Cookery School, where she’ll be cooking one of her signature dishes with members of the public.

Murray Wilson’s Horta restaurant has been making waves for its adventurous menus since it opened at Rudding Park Hotel in the summer.