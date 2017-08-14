PREVIEW: Return of Ripley scarecrow hunt

The hunt is on again as visitors prepare to scour Ripley for hidden pigheaded scarecrows.

Already dotted throughout the village in rafters, trees and on walls work is well underway for the return of Ripley Scarecrow Pigfest on Wednesday, August 23.

Originally organised by Karen Evans the scarecrow trail has continued to grow and encourage people to visit the countryside, following on from the foot and mouth crisis in 2001.

The theme of pigs has its roots in the Ingilby family, Sir Thomas Ingilby of Ripley Castle is said to have saved King Edward III from being gored by a wild boar in 1355. All the scarecrows carry a pigs head and themed because of this story.

Shops throughout the village are offering visitors the chance to purchase competition sheets, and cataloge the scarecrow's name and a number that is assigned to them . Once completed and checked sheets will be entered into a prize draw, with names pulled from a hat.

Competition sheets cost £3 and can be purchased from shops or in Ripley.