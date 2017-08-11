PREVIEW: First look at the upcoming Harrogate Allotment Show

Valley Gardens is set to be filled with green fingered enthusiasts as the countdown begins for the return of the Harrogate and District Allotment Show.

Taking place on Sunday, August 20 at the Sun Pavilion the 57th incarnation of the horticulture event will see a showcase of the best fruit, vegetables and flowers from from 11am.

While judges are awarding prestigious accolades, including the National Vegetable Society Medallion, the day will also be filled with events such as children and family growing classes.

Prizes will also be on offer for the lucky winners of a raffle held on the day, funds raised through this will go to supporting the charity Open Country. The organisation helps organise and lead countryside activities for people with disabilities.

Among the prices are tickets for Ripon Races, vouchers for Appleton Butchers and Oliver's Pantry.