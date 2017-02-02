Praise for volunteering duo

Homelessness charity SASH is looking for new recruits following the retirement of two of its Harrogate volunteers.

Joyce and David Smith, of Bilton, have opened their home to 43 young people, aged 16-25 years, in desperate need of a roof over their heads in the past five years.

Natalie Revell, supported lodgings host coordinator for Harrogate, said: “We know that 80 per cent of those we help said they did not know where they would have slept, or would have slept rough if our service had not been available.

“Joyce and David have made such a difference to the lives of so many young people and will be sorely missed.”

She added: “We are always looking for volunteers to join us, but losing such committed hosts has made this all the more urgent.

“If you have a spare room and would like to help us prevent youth homelessness by hosting, please get in touch.”

Phone 01904 652043 to volunteer.

Pictured is SASH director Peter Robinson with Joyce and David Smith.