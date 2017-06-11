Popular charity horse ride returns

A charity will host its annual sponsored horse ride event on June 17 at Bramham Park - registration from 9am.

The Stockeld Park group of Riding for the Disabled, based at Sicklinghall, has helped children with physical and learning disabilities from schools across the district to enjoy horse riding for decades, including the Forest School in Knaresborough.

This year’s ride follows Bramham International Horse Trials. A long-serving member of the riding group celebrated his 30th birthday recently. Rory, a grey Highland pony, has been volunteering since he was five-years-old.

Rory has taught many children with physical and learning disabilities to ride over the years, and still enjoys weekly outings to the group’s sessions held at Sicklinghall Park where children from St John’s School in Boston Spa and Forest School in Knaresborough have lessons on Tuesday mornings.

In his earlier years Rory also took part in carriage driving. Organisers of the ride said the money raised will help the group continue to make memories for children who attend the sessions and make sure that horses like Rory continue to bring smiles to their faces.

The ride is held courtesy of the Lane-Fox family.

Jill Armstrong said: “This is always a very popular fundraising event, and we are very much looking forward to giving the group a boost.”

Entry costs £10 per rider with a minimum sponsorship of £20. Visit the events page: www.stockeld parkrda.co.uk